Father accused of shooting son in Silverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 72-year-old man was arrested Friday on multiple charges including attempted murder after allegedly shooting his 37-year-old son in Silverton, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday night, officials at a hospital in Marion County notified the Sheriff’s Office that they had a patient with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were not life-threatening. Deputies later learned that the shooting occurred at rural property on Bridge Creek Road SE near Silverton.

Deputies responded to the property where they were met with Willie Madewell, the father of the victim, MCSO officials said. He surrendered peacefully.

Madewell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was booked on second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of weapon charges, MCSO officials said. Madewell is scheduled to be arraigned on April 5th at 2:30 p.m. at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.