PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies arrested the father of a two-month-old girl after she was found dead in Corvallis Sunday afternoon, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an unconscious infant in the area of Northeast Conifer Boulevard near Village Green Park.

Paramedics rushed the infant to the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the cause of death but called it suspicious.

Her father, 27-year-old Andrew Oaks, was arrested and booked into Benton County Jail. He is facing a charge of first-degree criminal mistreatment, however, officials said more charges could be filed against him once the autopsy is complete.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s office.

Oaks is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.