Father sentenced to 20 years for killing toddler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2017 killing of his 16-month-old son, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Eric Valencia received his sentence on Friday, Dec. 27, after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal mistreatment charges.

The baby boy was found unresponsive in his crib on Oct. 28, 2017 when family members called 911. However, emergency responders were unable to revive the child.

An investigation was opened, but the autopsy found that the child died of “an undetermined natural cause.” The boy’s parents had told authorities that the child was healthy before his death.

Six months later, Valencia’s therapist called the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline to report that he had admitted to multiple instances of child abuse during a counseling session. According to the WCDA, Valencia told his therapist he intentionally suffocated the child on several occasions, including on the night the child died. This testimony renewed the investigation, and more people told police they had witnessed Valencia abuse the boy, as well as pets.

When investigators interviewed Valencia, he admitted to the abuse and said he held his hand over the child’s mouth and nose because he would not stop crying. Valencia claimed the boy was still alive when he stopped suffocating him on the night he died.

Valencia was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Eric Butterfield. He will be taken to the Oregon Department of Justice and begin serving his sentence.