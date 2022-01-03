Father, son identified as first 2 Portland homicides of 2022

Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21, (father and son) were shot to death January 1, 2022 (Undated family photos released via PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first 2 homicides of 2022 in Portland were a father and son shot to death less than 2 hours after the new year began.

Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21, were publicly identified by Portland police late Monday afternoon. The autopsy ruled their deaths to be homicide by gunshot.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at Northeast 131st Place. When police arrived, one of the men had already died. The other died at the hospital. A third person was shot and wounded but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.