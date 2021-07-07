FBI: 15K reward offered in Portland woman’s homicide case

Evelin Navarro-Barajas was found dead at the scene of a shooting in NE Portland on June 18, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evelin Navarro-Barajas was just 23 years old when she was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on a summer night in 2020. No arrests have been made since.

Now, over a year later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with the Portland Police Bureau to track down any leads. The FBI announced a 15,000 reward is now being offered for any information leading to an arrest, identification or conviction in the case, in addition to the $2,500 offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Navarro-Barajas was found dead at the scene of a shooting in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth on June 18, 2020. The young woman had been out at the river with a group of friends earlier in the day before they all gathered in a parking lot on NE Killingsworth. Shortly before midnight, a car pulled up and a suspect — or suspects — got out and fired multiple shots off.

Navarro-Barajas and another man were shot in the incident. The man survived, but Evelin sadly succumbed to her injuries early the next morning. The Medical Examiner determined her cause of death was homicide.

Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related, but say there is no evidence to suggest Navarro-Barajas herself had any affiliation.

That fateful June night has now led Navarro-Barajas’ family on more than a year-long quest for justice and answers they have yet to find.

PPB Detective Ryan Foote, the lead detective on the case, held a press conference alongside Navarro-Barajas’ mother, sister and aunt on the one-year anniversary of her death last month. Foote said with Evelin’s case still unsolved, they are now asking for the public’s help.

“We ask that Evelin’s case not be forgotten and that people within the community come forward so Evelin and her family can have the justice and the closure they deserve,” he said. He acknowledged people with information about the case may be fearful of coming forward due to the nature of the case — but individuals can remain anonymous by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Navarro-Barajas’ mom, Sonia, addressed the media after Foote and spoke to her late daughter’s loving and caring nature.

“She would do anything for anybody,” Sonia said. “She would always care about others before herself.”

Sonia said she was at the press conference because she wants justice for her daughter.

“She did not deserve to die the way she did. She had a lot of things to do left in life still — she was young and healthy. She was just having fun out there with her friends,” she said. “Nobody has a right to take anybody’s life like that and have a mom with this pain that no mom deserves — I just want anybody that can help to help find whoever needs to be punished for this.”

Anyone with information should contact the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181, at (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov. Tips may also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.