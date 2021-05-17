FBI: Agents, PPB to be in field together for a while

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI Special Agent in Charge in Portland said 3 agents were assigned to patrol with Portland police officers over the weekend and responded to every shooting that happened.
Agent Keiran Ramsey said another 4 agents were on standby, ready to be called out if a shooting was deemed to be gang-related.
The teaming effort between PPB and the FBI was announced Friday night by the Portland City Council with the goal to curb the city’s rise in gun violence.
There were 3 shootings in Portland over the weekend, including one that took the life of a woman. But Ramsey said none of the weekend shootings appeared to be gang-related.
Regardless, he said it’s time to break the cycle of violence.
“Portland, Oregon is not supposed to be this way,” he told KOIN 6 News. “This is supposed to be a safe city.”
Agents and officers will be in the field together for the foreseeable future, Ramsey said.
