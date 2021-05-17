FBI: Agents, PPB to be in field together for a while

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI Special Agent in Charge in Portland said 3 agents were assigned to patrol with Portland police officers over the weekend and responded to every shooting that happened.

Agent Keiran Ramsey said another 4 agents were on standby, ready to be called out if a shooting was deemed to be gang-related.

The teaming effort between PPB and the FBI was announced Friday night by the Portland City Council with the goal to curb the city’s rise in gun violence.

The FBI arrived at the scene of a fatal shooting along NE Sandy near 118th in Portland, May 12, 2021 (KOIN)

There were 3 shootings in Portland over the weekend, including one that took the life of a woman. But Ramsey said none of the weekend shootings appeared to be gang-related.

Regardless, he said it’s time to break the cycle of violence.

“Portland, Oregon is not supposed to be this way,” he told KOIN 6 News. “This is supposed to be a safe city.”

Agents and officers will be in the field together for the foreseeable future, Ramsey said.

