FBI arrests man accused of threatening Oregon official

Crime

David Scott Ryder was arrested Wednesday morning

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A man types on a laptop. (NEXSTAR)

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — FBI officials in Oregon and Albany police have arrested a 64-year-old man accused of threatening an Oregon public official.

The FBI says David Scott Ryder was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of interstate transmission of a threat and stalking. The FBI says the threats were made in three emails in August as well as a voicemail left on an office phone.

Ryder made his initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday. The judge ordered him released pending further court proceedings.

It wasn’t immediately known if Ryder has a lawyer to comment on his case. The name of the public official who was threatened wasn’t released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories