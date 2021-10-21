FBI: Barricaded person found dead after search warrant attempt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person involved in an FBI investigation was found dead on Thursday morning.

The FBI Portland Field Office was executing a search warrant connected to a federal child exploitation investigation on Northeast 14th Avenue. Officials say once agents arrived at the home in question, the occupant barricaded themselves inside and a brief standoff ensued.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) was then called to the scene, as was the Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) and additional PPB patrol officers.

SERT eventually entered the house — and found the person dead.

It is not yet clear how the person died, but the FBI clarified that law enforcement did not use any force. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

According to the FBI, a hazardous materials team is continuing to investigate due to the possibility of hazardous substances inside the home. The bureau says there is no known danger to the community.