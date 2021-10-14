FBI grabs Oregon man in Portugal on 59 child sex charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — International law enforcement agencies worked together to help the FBI take custody of an Oregon man in Portugal wanted on 59 charges of child sex abuse.

Leland Patrick Harper now sits in the Multnomah County Jail with bail set at $11 million, the FBI Portland office said Thursday. FBI agents flew to Portugal over the weekend and brought Harper back to Portland on Wednesday.

Harper was arrested in Portugal on August 25. Once the extradition process was complete, the FBI picked him up and brought him back.

The 60-year-old was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury in January 2021 on nearly 5 dozen charges:

16 counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct

23 counts of first-degree sex abuse

3 counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration

2 counts of first-degree sodomy

14 counts of luring a minor – 14 counts

1 count of encouraging child sex abuse

The FBI said they worked with the Department of Justice, their Legal Attaché Office in Madrid, the State Department’s Embassy in Lisbon and Portugese police during the arrest and extradition.