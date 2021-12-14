FBI: How to protect packages from shipping scams

Don't let the Grinch steal Christmas: protect holiday packages with these tips!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ‘Tis the season to surprise loved ones with something special. However, ensuring those holiday gifts make it under the tree may present the greatest challenge this year.

With the increased popularity of online shopping, the Oregon FBI claims grinches are developing new shipping scam techniques to steal presents this holiday season.

In a press release, the FBI outlined major warning signs of potential shipping scams and what the public can do to protect their purchases.

What to watch out for

Receiving an unsolicited email or text, requesting action on an upcoming delivery.

The FBI warns these scams are often disguised as messages from popular package carriers, such as UPS and FedEx, which may suggest an “issue delivering the package,” or ask the individual to “check on the status of a delivery.”

How they get you

According to the FBI, these types of scams generally include fake invoice attachments which are likely loaded with malware that can infect devices in just one click.

Messages may prompt the user to click on a link to view an “updated delivery date.” The FBI said these links often lead the person to a false website that requests the user’s account log-in information, only to steal it and give the scammers full access to the user’s account.

How to avoid