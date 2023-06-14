“Geavauntae Sherman was celebrating his little sister’s birthday when he was killed in the middle of a Portland city park."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Nearly one year after his death, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking more information on the murder of a 22-year-old man found shot to death in a car in Portland.

On June 20, 2022, Geavauntae Sherman was shot at his sister’s birthday party at Raymond City Park, according to the FBI. Officials say it is believed that an argument broke out nearby and that Sherman was shot by a man in another group at the park.

Officers responded to the reported shooting along Southeast Liebe Street around 10 p.m. Sherman left the scene in a car where officers found him dead on Southeast 122nd Avenue and SE Division St, according to PPB.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FBI Portland Field Office at 503-224-4181 or contact a local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

“Geavauntae Sherman was celebrating his little sister’s birthday when he was killed in the middle of a Portland city park. An argument that began over playground equipment ended in loss of life,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “It’s been nearly a year, and we know there were dozens of witnesses in the park that evening. We need those witnesses to come forward with any details they remember. We hope the $15,000 reward will encourage anyone with information to reach out to the FBI and to help this family get the justice they deserve.”