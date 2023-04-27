PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One year after a family of four was shot at while driving home from a grocery store in Portland — killing 25-year-old Adau Duop — the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland office and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible.

On Feb. 20, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. Duop, her boyfriend, and her two kids were driving near Southeast 128th Avenue and Southeast Foster Road when their car was riddled with bullets, officials said.

Duop’s boyfriend was critically wounded but survived. Both children, ages 5 and 1 at the time, were wounded but were released from the hospital after treatment. Duop died at the scene.

One neighbor, who is a nurse, told KOIN 6 her son heard a crash and told her to grab her medical bag to help the people on the street.

A mother was slain, 2 children were wounded and her boyfriend critically hurt when this car was riddled with bullets on SE Foster near 128th, February 20, 2022 (KOIN)

Adau Duop was slain, her 2 children were wounded and her boyfriend was critically hurt when their car was riddled with bullets on SE Foster near 128th, February 20, 2022. Duop was identified on Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo of Adau Duop provided by Duop family, scene photo taken by KOIN)

She said that is when they heard 15-20 gunshots and when she got outside, she said she could hear the baby screaming. She said she pulled the kids out of the car and stayed with them until police and medics arrived.

Neighbors said bullets were everywhere. The side of an apartment building was also hit several times. One bullet went through a man’s window. Another went through dry wall, hitting the water heater in another apartment.

The FBI is now offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“Most people can never imagine the horror of having another car pull up alongside yours and unleash a hail of gunfire on you. Adau Duop’s family lived that nightmare. It’s now been more than a year since Adau was murdered, while her family has been left to heal from their own gunshot wounds without her. She missed her younger son’s second birthday, she missed her six-year-old’s first day of school, she missed holidays and milestones, and her kids are growing up without their mother. This family deserves justice and the remorseless killers who did this deserve to be behind bars,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office.

Ramsey added, “The FBI joins the Portland Police Bureau’s unwavering commitment to find out who did this and hold them accountable. We hope the $25,000 reward will encourage someone to come forward with information that we need to help this family heal.”