FBI offers $15,000 reward in a Portland Uber driver’s homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI announced a $15,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Dhulifiqar Kareem Mseer.

The reward is in addition to the $2,500 Crime Stoppers of Oregon has already offered.

Mseer was working as an Uber driver the night of December 11, 2020. Prior to midnight, he received a ride request in the area of NE Stafford Street and NE 11th Avenue in Portland, according to authorities.

He was shot around 70 times by several individuals. Officials recovered shell casings from the scene that matched other casings found at gang-related shootings.

Mseer died a few days later.

“Dhulfiqar’s killing is a loss to us all. We lost a brother, a son, a breadwinner, a husband, and the world lost a good and decent man who always put the needs of others first,” said Mseer’s family in a statement. “He came to America seeking the American dream, a better life for him and his family.”

The suspects left the area in two separate cars, one car is believed to be a VW Eos according to authorities.

“Day after day we see a rising tide of indiscriminate violence – much of it against innocent people just trying to go to work and come back home to their families safely,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon. “People in our community should be able to live their lives free of the fear of bullets and bloodshed. Mr. Mseer’s family should be able to go forward knowing that his shooters won’t go on to harm others.”

This is the third reward offered by the FBI on behalf of the Metro Safe Streets Task Force. Other rewards request information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in both Makayla Harris’ and Evelin Navarro-Barajas’ deaths.

Mseer’s family and authorities ask anyone with information regarding what happened to contact PPB by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or to contact the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.