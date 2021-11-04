FBI offers $15K reward for info on Glenfair homicide

De’annzello McDonald was shot and killed in the Glenfair neighborhood on June 11, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is offering a reward up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest for the shooting murder of 28-year-old De’Annzello McDonald.

The FBI reward is an addition to a Crime Stoppers of Oregon reward up to $2,500 as the case remains unsolved.

According to authorities, on June 11, 2020 police responded to a report of shots fired near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street in the Glenfair neighborhood.

Security video from the incident showed McDonald walking up a flight of stairs with two men when another man ran towards them then ran away holding something in his hand.

After arriving at the scene, police say they found McDonald’s body. The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide after an autopsy revealed he died due to a gunshot wound.

“Ghost guns. Stolen guns. Illegally purchased guns. As these weapons flood our streets, law enforcement and the community are working to turn the corner on the metro area’s record-setting violence. We need help, though. We need witnesses and associates of those involved to step up and help us bring an end the shootings and buckets of bullets littering our streets,” Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon said.

The suspect is a Black man in his mid-twenties and is about six feet tall, investigators say. The suspect was also seen getting into a blue or gray Ford Crown Victoria sedan.

Information on this case can be emailed to Portland Police at: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Tips can also be sent to the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.