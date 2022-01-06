FBI offers $15k reward in NW Portland homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is offering a significant reward connected to a shooting that killed a 37-year-old man more than a year ago in Northwest Portland.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Anthony McNaughton was shot near the intersection of NW Broadway and NW Glisan Street.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, PPB said officers found McNaughton and he was rushed to a hospital. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Authorities said McNaughton was either inside or near a tent at the time.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon Keiran Ramsey announced they, in partnership with Metro Safe Streets Task Force, are offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting.

“We know the number of homicides in our shared community is overwhelming, but we won’t let that deter us,” Ramsey said. “We recognize that each case involves a victim, a grieving family, and a future lost. Each of these victims and their families deserve answers, and the community deserves a stop to this exhausting cycle of violence. We can’t do it alone, though. We need anyone with information to contact us.”

The reward is in addition to the $2,500 Crime Stoppers of Oregon has already offered.

Anyone with information can contact PPB by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or contact the FBI at 1-(800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.