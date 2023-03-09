PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Months after the power substation shootings in both Oregon and Washington, the FBI is still seeking information on possible suspects.

The shootings, which happened on Nov. 22 and 24, 2022, were connected by a memo to other power substation attacks across the united states.

The FBI announced on Thursday that they are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

Special Agent Kieran L. Ramsey from the FBI Portland Field Office stated substation attacks pose a huge threat to the community and that identifying suspects is a top priority.

“Attacks on power grid substations have gripped our nation’s attention in recent months because of the devastating threat they pose to our infrastructure. Entire communities — hospitals, schools, and local businesses — might conceivably be incapacitated for many days,” said Ramsey. “The FBI continues to work diligently not only to identify and arrest those responsible for these wanton acts but also to disrupt any future criminal plots which might wreak even greater havoc to our community.”

Ramsey said the FBI remains unclear on the motive for the attacks.

“However, we do understand fully their catastrophic potential,” he continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-225-5324. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online via the link above.