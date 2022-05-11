PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a year after Danae Williams was shot and killed in a “rival dispute between two gangs,” the FBI is asking for the public’s help in solving her murder.

During a press conference Wednesday, the bureau announced it was offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the 25-year-old woman’s case.

On the night of May 12, 2021, Williams was reportedly stopped at a red light near NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and NE Dekum Street. While waiting for the light to change, officials say a silver sedan pulled up and began shooting the vehicle — hitting Williams and her passenger.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Authorities said Williams died the following day, while the man survived despite being shot in the head.

According to investigators, Williams and her passenger were innocent victims that were in the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact contact PPB by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or contacting the FBI at 1 (800) CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.

This is just one of many unsolved homicide cases the FBI and PPB are seeking the public’s help in.

KOIN 6 News reporter Liz Burch contributed to this article.