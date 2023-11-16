PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly eight months since a triple homicide rocked North Portland and with no suspects in custody, the FBI is now offering a reward in an attempt to close the case.

On March 25, 2023, 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, 29-year-old Babu Daudi, and 20-year-old Patrick Johnson were gunned down in a car near University Park.

According to new information from the FBI, they are looking for three people who they said fired numerous shots at the car and victims which resulted in their deaths.

The FBI announced Thursday that there is now a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the ones responsible for the murders.

“Even as the victims tried to drive away, the suspects chased them and continued shooting in broad daylight. From inside their homes, neighbors heard dozens of gunshots ring out and found shell casings in their yards,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “We know there are people out there who know who did this. The shooters brought terror to this neighborhood and ripped apart three families. For this community and these families, we are asking for the public to come forward with any information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland FBI Field Office.