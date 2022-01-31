FBI offers thousands in cash rewards in unsolved homicides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More cash rewards are now on the table for those who step up with information about several unsolved homicides in Portland.

During a press conference at Alberta Park Monday morning, the Metro Safe Streets Task Force asked for tips that could lead to arrests in more than a dozen different shootings under the microscope.

Family members of some of the victims in these cases were there — with a plea to the community.

One of the rewards offered Monday included $15,000 for information regarding the homicide of Kelley Smith who was shot and killed while delivering food with her husband.

“We know someone out there, possibly listening now, can help us solve this case. Please step up and help Raymond Smith know that his wife’s killer doesn’t get to walk the streets freely,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey.

Along with Raymond’s pain, there ” is the pain of six other families, many of whom join us again today to plead – no, to demand – that the community speak up for the same reason,” said Ramsey.

The FBI is offering tens of thousands of dollars for anonymous tips in some of these cases.

Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling 1-800-call-FBI or through tips.fbi.gov.