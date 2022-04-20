PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – FBI Portland is offering up to $15,000 for information on a 2020 shooting that killed a teen and injured another victim.

On December 31, 2020 around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting at NE Alberta and Mallory Avenue in Portland.

On the scene, police found two victims including 18-year-old Ja’mere Malik Brown who died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police learned the shooting happened a mile away near NE Durham Avenue and Madrona Street.

“Ja’mere was 18 years old with a bright future in front of him. His murder was senseless and someone knows who is responsible,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey said in a statement.

Ramsey added, in part, “as a community, we can’t continue to be silent when we hear a murder victim was caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Ramsey noted tips can be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to contact a local FBI office, American Embassy or Consulate.