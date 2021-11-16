FBI seeks public’s help in child sexual assault case

The FBI is trying to identify this unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. (Courtesy: FBI)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The FBI is asking for help in identifying a man who’s believed to have critical information regarding a child victim’s identity in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Officials said the man, only known as John Doe 45, was in a video seen by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020, however the video’s data shows it was produced between January to April 2019.

The suspect is a white man with brown hair, a brown mustache and brown beard. He was speaking English in the video. Officials say John Doe 45’s appearance may have changed since the video was first recorded.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).