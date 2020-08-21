Federal buildings in Portland close due to ‘threat of violence’

A view inside the fence surrounding the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland after Night 59 of protests, July 27, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some federal buildings are closed in Portland on Friday after a reported “threat of violence.”

The Portland office of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court announced the building will be closed due to a threat of violence in the area. They have not given details on what type of violence has been threatened. According to its website, the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse will also be closed — although it does not explicitly say the closure is a result of any threat.

According to the Oregonian, a knowledgeable source said “federal authorities received a threat that a vehicle filled with explosives would hit a federal building Friday.” However, they also report the source “didn’t specify whether the threat was targeted to a specific federal building — or whether that building is in Portland.”

Two child care centers near the federal buildings are also closed for the day, reportedly due to the threat.

The lobby of the bankruptcy court will not be accessible but all services will continue to operate remotely, the court says.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this when more information becomes available.