Federal prison for Hillsboro ID thief who bought $51K Audi

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man who stole more than 800 pieces of mail and fraudulently bought a $51,000 Audi was sentenced to federal prison Monday.

Dwayne Leroy Daan was sentenced to 90 months — 7.5 years — and 3 years supervised release after pleading guilty in July to possessing stolen mail and a counterfeit US Postal Service arrow key, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Between February and May 2020, Daan stole mail from homes in Portland, Beaverton, West Linn, Milwaukee and Hillsboro, the US Attorney for Oregon’s office said. In April of that year, he used a stolen identity to buy a 2018 Audi for $51,031 from a dealership in Milwaukie.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2020 and entered a guilty plea in July 2021.

The 42-year-old was also convicted of similar crimes in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. The Clackamas County charges were dismissed, but the Multnomah and Washington county sentence will be served concurrently with his federal sentence.

Daan will spend his entire sentence in federal prison, officials said.