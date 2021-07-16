FedEx driver arrested after attempted sex assault of child in Aloha

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A FedEx driver was arrested after trying to sexually assault a child Friday in Aloha, deputies said.

Deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of SW 160th Avenue at about 1 p.m. after getting a call from a parent who said a 9-year-old girl had been playing outside her home when the incident happened.

The girl said the FedEx driver made a delivery at a neighbor’s house and then offered her candy. The driver reportedly then tried to sexually assault the girl but she was able to get away and tell her parent what had happened as well as provide a description of the driver.

Deputies searched the area for the suspect while detectives contacted FedEx for more information. The suspected driver and truck were found in the 18300 block of SW Shaw Street.

Alejandro Negrete, 24, of Portland was arrested for first-degree attempted sexual abuse and first-degree attempted sodomy. He was booked into the Washington County Jail and his bail was set at $20,000.

Investigators reportedly learned Negrete sexually assault at least one other person, though not while he was delivering for FedEx. His regular FedEx routes covered the Aloha and Tigard areas every day of the week and detectives worry he may have other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.