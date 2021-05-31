Feds arrest attempted murder suspect from fall protests, riots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Indiana man accused of attempting to murder two police officers during separate demonstrations in Portland last year was arrested by federal agents Friday.

In April, Malik Muhammed, 24, had been charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, unlawful manufacture of an explosive device for his alleged role in the incidents in downtown Portland.

Muhammed extradited to Oregon and held in the Multnomah County Jail on a $2.13 million bail earlier this month but left on May 26 after the Portland Bail Fund posted $212,500 for his release.

Friday’s arrest brought Muhammed back to the Multnomah County Jail until further notice.

Prosecutors claim Muhammed came to Portland in September of 2020 “for the specific purpose of engaging in multiple criminal acts.” On September 5, Muhammed, “engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct near the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct that resulted in a grave risk of causing public alarm,” according to law enforcement.

Muhammed is also accused of throwing a large burning object–believed to be a molotov cocktail–toward a police vehicle occupied by a Portland Police Bureau sergeant during a demonstration near the Penumbra Kelly Building on September 21, police said. Though the device did not explode, investigators tested the liquid inside and found it to be flammable.

A third incident officials said Muhammed was tied to was on September 23 when he allegedly threw a similar, burning object toward a group of officers outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. Officers from the incident said the device exploded on impact and a large fireball cascaded outward, spraying one officer with fire. According to court documents, the officer’s lower leg briefly caught fire.

The final incident in Portland allegedly involving Muhammed was on October 11. Prosecutors claim he used a metal baton to smash out the windows of the Oregon Historical Society, Portland State University, Sprint T-Mobile, Bank of America, and Ben Bridge Jewelers.

The 28-count indictment, filed on March 22, 2021, charges Muhammed with the following crimes: