PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old man is being held without bail after a Saturday incident in McMinnville where about 200 rounds of ammunition from different caliber weapons were fired from inside a house.

Dillan Joseph Cashman is currently booked into the Yamhill County Jail on 10 charges: 5 each for being a felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. Authorities said more charges are likely.

The incident began around 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of SW Mt. Mazama Street. Over the next 3 hours, Cashman allegedly threw mortar-style fireworks from his house into the street and backyard as well as fired weapons that hit multiple houses in the area. He also allegedly fired at McMinnville police officers who then fired back.

A tactical team from Washington County arrived and talked with Cashman by phone, who surrendered. No one was hurt.

Evidence markers litter the 100 block of SW Mt. Mazama Street in McMinnville after a man held police at bay for 3 hours, July 30, 2022 (Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators remained at the scene “until the early morning hours” of Sunday, collecting evidence. The investigation is not yet done, officials said.

Cashman is expected to face a Yamhill County judge this week, who will make a final decision on if bail should be set.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.