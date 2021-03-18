Felon already in jail indicted in 2018 Portland homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A felon who is currently in the Multnomah County Jail on robbery and assault charges was indicted Thursday by a grand jury for a 2018 homicide.

Alphonzo Johnson now faces charges of 2nd-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a weapon in the death of Kenneth Lamont Coleman.

Coleman was shot to death on June 29, 2018, officials said. Officers found him in the 12200 block of NE Halsey Street in a wooded area near a Goodwill store. He was 44.

Kenneth Coleman, seen in an undated photo from his family, was shot to death June 29, 2018



At that time KOIN 6 News talked to his mother, who said he was a great father to his four boys and one daughter. “He loved his kids,” Lana Claybourne said. “Really loved his kids.”

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Anthony Merrill at 503.823.4033.

Johnson, 46, has been in the Multnomah County Jail since January 22 on 6 charges: 2 counts of robbery, 2 counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Earlier in 2018, Johnson was taken into custody on charges of manslaughter, assault and a probation violation for a previous conviction of a DUII connected to the death of Jonathan D. Lehman on December 28, 2017. However, those charges were dismissed a few weeks later.