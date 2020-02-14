Felon charged for deadly shooting on Snoopy Lane in Salem

Eduardo Flores-Rodriguez was shot in the head and died two days later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder for a shooting last month in Salem that left one person dead.

Martin Steven Kirk-Varela was indicted Thursday, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

He’s accused of firing shots on Snoopy Lane NE near Lancaster Avenue NE on Jan. 21. Three people were wounded, including Eduardo Flores-Rodriguez who died two days later in a hospital.

Kirk-Varela is charged with 2nd-degree murder with a firearm, 1st-degree attempted murder with a firearm, 1st-degree assault with a firearm, 2nd-degree assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, body armor and meth.

He’s already serving a parole sanction at Marion County Correctional. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at the Marion County Court Annex.