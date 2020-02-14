Felon charged for deadly shooting on Snoopy Lane in Salem

Crime

Eduardo Flores-Rodriguez was shot in the head and died two days later

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A mugshot of Martin Steven Kirk-Varela, Feb. 13, 2020. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder for a shooting last month in Salem that left one person dead.

Martin Steven Kirk-Varela was indicted Thursday, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

He’s accused of firing shots on Snoopy Lane NE near Lancaster Avenue NE on Jan. 21. Three people were wounded, including Eduardo Flores-Rodriguez who died two days later in a hospital.

Kirk-Varela is charged with 2nd-degree murder with a firearm, 1st-degree attempted murder with a firearm, 1st-degree assault with a firearm, 2nd-degree assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, body armor and meth.

He’s already serving a parole sanction at Marion County Correctional. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at the Marion County Court Annex.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget