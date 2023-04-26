PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have charged a woman with the murder of her husband after a shooting in the Cully neighborhood led to his death on April 22, officials say.

Portland police charged 40-year-old Mariah Cole (also known as Mariah Decker) with killing her husband, 44-year-old William Robert Decker II, inside an apartment at 6700 Northeast Killingsworth Street.

According to police, officers received a report of a shooting at the apartment at 2:16 a.m. When they arrived, they found Decker dead at the scene.

Officials say Cole was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and possessing a firearm as a felon.