PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shotgun blast that hit a house in Portland’s Cully neighborhood in early December led to the arrest of a 36-year-old felon on 14 separate charges.

Michael J. Baca was arrested Friday after a lengthy investigation that began December 8, 2022, Portland police said in a release.

That day officers found a home in the 6100 block of NE Simpson Street had been struck by birdshot. No one was hurt in the shooting, but investigators said Baca fired the shotgun at a man he knew.

Baca was arrested after a search warrant at an apartment near where the house was shot. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 8 felonies among the 14 total charges.

2nd-degree attempted murder

1st-degree attempted assault

5 counts of unlawful use of a weapon

Menacing with a gun

Felon in possession of a gun

Reckless endangerment

2 counts of 2nd-degree criminal mischief

Possessing a loaded gun

Discharging a firearm in the city

Baca is expected to be arraigned on Monday.