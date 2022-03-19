PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 66-year-old driver of a stolen car also faces drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop in Northeast Portland Friday night. police said.

Jerry Casin was arrested after FIT officers spotted the stolen Honda Accord Crosstour near NE Knott and Rodney around 6:15 p.m. When he was arrested officers noted he was wearing an empty shoulder holster.

A closer look found a loaded .38 caliber revolver with ammo, some meth and some cash, authorities said.

Casin was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a stolen car, possession of a stolen car, being a felon with a gun, felony meth possession and delivery of meth.