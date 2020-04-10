Felons elude Portland cops on ground, not from air

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two young felons now face multiple charges after their arrest Wednesday night by Portland police using their Air Support Unit.

Just before 9 p.m., officers spotted a car driving recklessly in the Concordia neighborhood. The driver took off and the officers called for help from the Air Support Unit.

The car was spotted and followed to the 4300 block of NE 22nd, police said, where the passenger got out of the car and tossed something under a bush.

These guns were found under a bush after Elijah Motley and Rashaad Hunter were arrested in NE Portland, April 8, 2020 (PPB)

The passenger got back in the car. The driver took off but stopped at NE Dekum and 33rd to avoid spike strips police placed in the road.

Elijah Motley, 20, and 22-year-old Rashad Hunter were arrested. Investigators went back to the bush and said they found three guns.

Motley and Hunter each face charges of reckless driving plus 3 counts of being a felon with a gun.