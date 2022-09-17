Two felons, Araya Landers and James Dalton, face gun and drug charges in Marion County, September 17, 2022 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two felons are being held in the Marion County Jail on drug and gun charges after deputies were called about a vehicle being broken into Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. the deputies were sent to a call in Stayton about the break-in. The deputies and Marion County detectives quickly found the two suspects, Araya Landers and James Dalton, and arrested them.

Investigators said they also found stolen guns, ammunition and about about a quarter-pound of meth.

Landers is being held for theft, being a felon with a gun, attempted delivery of meth and various out-of-county warrants.

Dalton also has out-of-county warrants and is also facing charges of theft, being a felon with a gun and unlawful entry into a vehicle.