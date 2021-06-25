Few details in ‘suspicious death’ in SE Portland

A ‘suspicious death’ investigation began at SE 147th and Clatsop in Portland, June 25, 2021 (KOIN)

Death in area of SE 147th and Clatsop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a person in Southeast Portland was deemed to be suspicious, setting in motion an investigation surrounding the details.

Portland police were called to the area of SE 147th and Clatsop around 12:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said. Officers determined the death was suspicious and closed off the area for the investigation to begin.

No further details are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Joseph Corona at 503.823.0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill, 503.823.4033.