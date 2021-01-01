Fire at Congregation Beth Israel appears intentionally set

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire at Congregation Beth Israel in Northwest Portland late Wednesday night appears to be intentionally set, investigators with both PPB and PF&R said.

The fire to a door of a Jewish education building was reported around 9 p.m., officials said. Investigators went to the scene in the 1900 block of NW Flanders and “determined the fire appeared to be intentionally set.”

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said they “have no information that this is related to anti-Semitic or any other bias-related activity” at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPB Detective Meredith Hopper at 503.823.3408 or PF&R Fire Investigator Lt. Jason Andersen at 503.823.3797.