Fire at Portland Jewish center investigated as arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reward has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of those involved in starting fires at a Portland Jewish center last month.

Two fires were reported at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on SW Vermont Street in August. The first was on August 14 at 10:28 PM. The second was on August 19 at 2:44 AM.

Arson investigators are asking for the public’s help and are asking for video footage of activity in the area around the time of the fires.

There is no information about a possible suspect.

Tips can be submitted here.