Fire-fighting incendiary devices stolen from contractor truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Someone broke into a truck in Salem and stole several incendiary devices used to control wildfires last weekend in Salem, police said.
The theft happened overnight on Sunday while the truck was in the parking lot of the Doubletree Hotel on Weston Court, according to the Salem Police Department. The truck was being used by a contractor for the Bureau of Land Management who was in the area to help with the wildfires.
Police said the thief took several things out of a locked box inside the bed of the truck, including a .22 caliber launcher, multiple boxes of various FireQuick hand-thrown and launchable incendiary devices used to “back burn” or control wildfires. The launcher, which is like a revolver, was non-function due to the firing pin being removed, police said.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Salem Police TIPS line at 503.588.8477 or Corporal Stuart Gamble at 503.540.2349.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.