Fire-fighting incendiary devices stolen from contractor truck

Incendiary flares similar to those stolen Sept. 20, 2020, from a BLM truck parked at the Doubletree Hotel on Weston Court. (Salem Police Department)

Police say a BLM contractor had parked the truck at a Salem hotel while helping fight wildfires in the area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Someone broke into a truck in Salem and stole several incendiary devices used to control wildfires last weekend in Salem, police said.

The theft happened overnight on Sunday while the truck was in the parking lot of the Doubletree Hotel on Weston Court, according to the Salem Police Department. The truck was being used by a contractor for the Bureau of Land Management who was in the area to help with the wildfires.

Police said the thief took several things out of a locked box inside the bed of the truck, including a .22 caliber launcher, multiple boxes of various FireQuick hand-thrown and launchable incendiary devices used to “back burn” or control wildfires. The launcher, which is like a revolver, was non-function due to the firing pin being removed, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Salem Police TIPS line at 503.588.8477 or Corporal Stuart Gamble at 503.540.2349.