Fire starts in Portland garage, one in custody for arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was assaulted and a fire started in a garage in Northeast Portland Thursday night.
Portland police said the man was taken to the hospital after the woman hit him with an object. He was treated and released.
A Portland Fire and Rescue crew put out the fire at Northeast 68th Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street within 5 minutes. Investigators were treating the fire as arson.
The woman was taken into custody and to a hospital to be treated for an unrelated medical issue.
Police said they are trying to learn the identity of the people involved and what exactly happened before she is charged.
