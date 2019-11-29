Fire starts in Portland garage, one in custody for arson

The fire started in a garage at Northeast 68th Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was assaulted and a fire started in a garage in Northeast Portland Thursday night.

Portland police said the man was taken to the hospital after the woman hit him with an object. He was treated and released.

A Portland Fire and Rescue crew put out the fire at Northeast 68th Avenue and Northeast Pacific Street within 5 minutes. Investigators were treating the fire as arson.

The woman was taken into custody and to a hospital to be treated for an unrelated medical issue.

Police said they are trying to learn the identity of the people involved and what exactly happened before she is charged.