Firefighters put out small brush fire along I-205, man arrested

The area of the brush fire along Interstate-205. September 13, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 45-year-old man has been arrested, accused of starting a small brush fire along Interstate-205 with a “Molotov cocktail,” according to Portland police.

Plastic bottle with wick seized as evidence. September 13, 2020 (PPB)

Authorities said police officers and firefighters responded to a brush fire on East Burnside where it crosses over Interstate-205 around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. There, officers found a small area of grass burning along the Interstate. Thankfully, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Roughly an hour later, authorities said some officers were flagged down by a witness who indicated that a man in a nearby tent was involved in the fire. Officers arrested the suspect, who police said then admitted to lighting the fire. A plastic bottle with a wick was also seized as evidence.

The suspect has been identified as Domingo Lopez Jr. He now faces charges of reckless burning and disorderly conduction. Police said arson investigators will also determine if additional charges are warranted.