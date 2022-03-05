PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s anti-gun violence unit — the Focused Intervention Team — are investigating two separate shootings that happened Friday night.

PPB told KOIN 6 News officers responded to a report of shots fired after 9 p.m. near the corner of Northeast 119th Avenue and Sandy. When they arrived, police said they found an empty, crashed van that had been damaged by gunfire.

Police did not immediately state whether anyone was found at the scene, but there were no reported injuries in the shooting and no arrests were made.

In Southeast Portland, gunfire broke out near the corner of SE 80th Avenue and Foster Road, PPB told KOIN 6 News. PPB said officers found another crashed vehicle that had “damage that was consistent with gunfire.”

No injuries were reported. No arrests were made as police said everyone involved had run away by the time officers were called.

Police have not immediately released further details on either of the shootings.

KOIN 6 News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.