PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five adults and two teenagers were arrested, and three vehicles were towed following a frenzy of dangerous street takeovers that blocked some of Portland’s major roadways on Oct. 29.

Portland Police Bureau Spokesperson Mike Benner told KOIN 6 News that officers arrested Rafael Eduardo Serrano-Alfaro (20), James Wilson (23), Kevin McCray (21), Angela Monson (40) and Ronald Barnes (49) in connection to Sunday’s illegal street takeover events. Two 17-year-olds were also taken into custody.

“PPB was alerted to these events and conducted a street racing mission to disrupt them,” Benner said. “This resulted in several arrests and cars towed.”

The arrests were made after dozens of people gathered to break traffic laws Sunday night by speeding and drifting their cars through various intersections around the city. The areas affected by Sunday’s street takeovers included the intersection of Marine Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., the roads surrounding the Moda and Lloyd Centers, and the top deck of the Fremont Bridge, which connects I-5 south to I-405 and Highway 30.

One witness told KOIN 6 News that they were stuck in traffic for close to an hour before police were able to disperse the crowds. The charges filed against the arrested suspects range from felony drug charges to misdemeanor reckless driving citations. The suspects face the following charges:

Rafael Eduardo Serrano-Alfaro

Attempt to elude an office by vehicle (Class C Felony)

Reckless driving

DUII

3 counts of reckless endangerment

James Wilson

Interfering with a peace officer

Kevin McCray

Interfering with a peace officer

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Angela Monson

Attempt to elude an officer by vehicle

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Ronald Barnes