Man taken into custody around 3 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who Portland police said tried to escape custody put a school on lockdown and caused a power outage to 3000 customers Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at North Farragut and Wabash, just north of Lombard. Video taken by a KOIN 6 News viewer shows the man on a power line after he climbed onto a roof.

The power company shut down the power until the man came down around 3 p.m. and was taken into custody.

No other information is available at this time.