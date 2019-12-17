Fleeing suspect causes crash on I-5 in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vandalism suspect led police on a chase from Southeast Portland to Interstate-5 where he caused a car crash before being taken into custody Monday afternoon, said Portland Police.

Staff at Pratt and Larson Ceramics on SE 3rd Avenue first reported the vandalism to police after a man armed with a small mallet broke two windows and threatened to hit an employee. Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived, but they quickly found him at some nearby rail road tracks.

Portland Police said this mallet was used in the vandalism at Pratt and Larson Ceramics. December 16, 2019 (PPB)

At one point during the chase, the suspect was running south in the northbound lanes of Interstate-5. In an effort to avoid the man, an Audi slowed down on the highway. But a Ford box van crashed into the car, rear-ending it. Meanwhile, the suspect continued to run across highway lanes.

A passenger in the Audi was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both cars had to be towed off the highway.

Shortly after crossing the highway, the suspect gave up, according to police, and officers arrested him. He has been identified as 24-year-old Chandler Miller.

Miller was booked into the Multnomah County Jail where he now faces multiple charges including menacing and criminal mischief.