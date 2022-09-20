PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man being sought for multiple felonies and warrants was hurt as he ran away from Salem police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 3 p.m. a Salem officer on patrol spotted the man, whose name has not yet been released, who then took off running in the area of Nebraska and 16th streets. He was injured “during the subsequent attempt to arrest him,” police said, but no gunshots were fired in this incident.

The suspect got medical attention before paramedics arrived and he was rushed to Salem Heath for treatment. His condition has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.