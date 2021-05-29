Florida man arrested on TriMet bus with guns, ammunition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old Florida man was arrested with a shotgun, handgun, and other weapons on a TriMet bus Saturday afternoon, according to Portland Police Bureau.

On Saturday at 1:18 p.m., officers responded to Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest Bertha Boulevard on a report of someone carrying a shotgun on a bus. according to PPB.

Officers found Jarrod Deferrari at the back of the bus. He was uncooperative but did not threaten the officers or anyone else with the shotgun. Officers eventually persuaded Deferrari to get off the bus without pointing the gun at anyone. They were able to get the other passengers off the bus and arrest Deferrari.

In addition to the shotgun and shells, Deferrari was found with a loaded handgun, restricted knives, and metal knuckles. They were seized as evidence.

No one was injured. Deferrari, was served a criminal citation for unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm in public place and four Counts of carrying of a concealed sweapon.

Deferrari was also charged late last year with destroying property during riots in Portland in the wake of the November election.