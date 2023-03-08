Michael Wayne Lyon traveled to OR to record himself abusing a 13-year-old.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Florida man who recorded himself sexually abusing a 13-year-old child he met on social media in 2017 was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison Wednesday.

Court records state that in October 2017, 39-year-old Michael Wayne Lyon started exchanging messages with the 13-year-old child while claiming to be 15 years old and eventually “confessing” to being 17.

Lyon convinced the child to send him naked photos and personal information including the child’s phone number, address and name of family members.

When Lyon admitted to being in his 30s, the child attempted to cease communication. Despite that, Lyon kept in contact until he traveled in March 2018 to the Pacific Northwest – where he rented a car in Seattle and traveled to Oregon.

The child agreed to meet with Lyon out of fear for family safety.

Lyon took the child to a hotel, where he recorded himself abusing the child. He later shared the video with several of the child’s friends online.

After the meeting, Lyon continued contacting the child from 2018 through 2022. Despite the child’s attempts to block him, he created multiple social media accounts to regain contact.

Lyon’s messages increased in threat until he threatened to kill the child and the child’s family in October 2020 – after which the child’s mother reported Lyon to the FBI.

Lyon was charged by federal criminal complaint Dec. 11, 2020. Nine days later, he was arrested and turned over to the FBI in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

Feb 2022, Lyon was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland. On Aug. 11, 2022, he was convicted at trial. Lyon, who must register as a sex offender for life, is sentenced to 25 years in federal prison and 10 years supervised release.