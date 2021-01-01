Floridian charged with felony riot in Portland

Jarrod DeFerrari, 23, charged with crimes from incidents on November 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Florida man is being charged with destroying property during riots in Portland in the wake of the November election.

Jarrod DeFerrari, 23, was seen on surveillance video smashing window using a hammer at St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church, Riverside Tobacco and Alco Properties on November 4. Investigators said he caused more than $7000 damage.

DeFerrari is now facing a felony riot charge plus 3 counts of criminal mischief.