Floridian charged with felony riot in Portland

Jarrod DeFerrari, 23, charged with crimes from incidents on November 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Florida man is being charged with destroying property during riots in Portland in the wake of the November election.

Jarrod DeFerrari, 23, was seen on surveillance video smashing window using a hammer at St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church, Riverside Tobacco and Alco Properties on November 4. Investigators said he caused more than $7000 damage.

DeFerrari is now facing a felony riot charge plus 3 counts of criminal mischief.

A window at Saint Andre Bessette Church on W Burnside in Portland shattered by protesters, Nov. 4, 2020. (KOIN)

