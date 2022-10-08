Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil where he was stabbed to death in Portland’s Old Town, October 8, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil for him Saturday afternoon in Portland’s Old Town, near the spot where he was stabbed to death on September 30.

Candles and flowers were left behind by his loved ones who chose to celebrate his life at this location as they grieve what might have been.

“I came down here for my nephew’s vigil. Over there is where he was murdered at, so I came to put flowers down for that,” said Cynthia Smith. “I’m ready to go. I want to leave and I’m going to leave, you know, because I just don’t want to be here anymore.”

Police identified Mark Anthony Davis, 53, as the victim of a Sept. 30 Old Town stabbing (PPB) Family and friends of Mark Davis held a vigil where he was stabbed to death in Portland’s Old Town, October 8, 2022 (KOIN)

Davis was killed at the corner of Northwest Broadway and Couch. A 20-year-old, Kalil Ford, was arrested and charged with murder.

Smith told KOIN 6 News on Friday she was upset to learn a judge let Ford out of jail on a previous assault charge just 24 hours before Davis was fatally stabbed. She felt his early release is the reason her nephew is not here.

“I kind of feel like they failed him in a way because if they hadn’t let him out, then he would probably still be here,” she said. “So, it doesn’t make me happy at all.”

But she added she hopes his story may help change the policies so other families don’t have to go through what her family is going through now.

Davis was the second of 3 stabbings in the Old Town area in a week. On Friday one person was stabbed near NW Burnside and 3rd. Hours before Davis was killed, another man was stabbed to death only a few blocks away.