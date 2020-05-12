Flowers picked, shots fired at NE Portland home

Bullet casings in the street after shots were fired near a NE Portland home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shots were fired shortly after a Portland resident asked a woman to stop picking the flowers in their yard on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the resident came outside of their house on Northeast 63rd Avenue and Hoyt Street around 5:30 p.m. when she saw a woman picking purple Irises from the front yard. The resident did not know this woman and asked her to stop. The woman stopped and proceeded to get into a white four-door hatchback and drove off, headed south.

Less than half an hour later, police say a similar white hatchback going north drove by the same house — firing off four gunshots.





A witness said a woman was driving the hatchback. Thankfully, no one was injured and there was no apparent property damage. Upon inspection, officers believe the suspect fired the shots into the air.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Christopher Gilbert at Christopher.gilbert@portlandoregon.gov or Officer Noah Harding at noah.harding@portlandoregon.gov.

