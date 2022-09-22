PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Less than a week after its reopening following a major fire, a North Portland food cart owner says they were hit by burglars.

Pepe Chile’s Taqueria sits on the corner of North Fremont Street and North Vancouver Avenue. It was one of two food carts badly damaged by a fire in early September.

The owner, Julio Mendoza, tells KOIN 6 News that after he worked hard to bring his food cart back to life, he was faced with yet another hurdle on Tuesday night when he says someone broke in and stole his tools, neon sign and power washed.

“We love the people around here, but there’s another part at night time after 11, 12 p.m.,” he said. “[It] is another world.”

The owner says he purchased a camera system the same day but hadn’t gotten a chance to install it.